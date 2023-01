Mexico Subway Crash

Two subway trains have collided in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 16, authorities announced.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the incident.

Ms Sheinbaum said one person was killed and 16 were taken to hospitals for injuries.