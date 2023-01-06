Universal plans to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

Universal Orlando Resort has filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter railway station which could link the seventh busiest airport in the US to the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.

Universal filed an application with Orange County, Florida, to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Centre.

Once completed — possibly as soon as 2030 — the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.

The current Sunrail route does not have any stops at the airport or in Orlando’s tourism district.

The new line also would connect residents and visitors to Brightline, the privately run intercity railway line currently serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

It is coming to Orlando International Airport later this year.