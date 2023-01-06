Australian News channel shows footage from helicopter crash which killed hero Brummie pilot

Ash Jenkinson. Photo: GoFund Me

Birmingham born pilot Ash Jenkinson died along with Cheshire couple Diane and Ron Hughes and Australian Vanessa Tadros.

Mobile phone footage from one of the survivors of the crash shows passengers warning pilot Michael James of the impending mid-air collision.

It is unclear how News Channel 7 obtained the footage and there was widespread revulsion on social media at the decision to air the video.

Sandra Kerr tweeted: "People lost their lives, how did you obtain this and why are you showing it?"

Graham Hoges added: "Shame on you and the person who handed it to you for publication. It has already been handed to investigators to be considered in context as part of a broader investigation into ALL the events leading up to this tragic accident."

Australian aviation investigators have already opened their case into the tragedy.

Air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday."What we do need to know now is what was occurring inside those two cockpits at the time."

The video shows the passenger tapping the pilot's shoulder and then bracing for impact.

The rota blade of Ash Jenkinson's helicopter sliced through the windscreen of the other aircraft. Michael James managed to emergency land with his passengers receiving minor injuries.

However, Jenkinson's helicopter fell to ground at speed seriously injuring three passengers and killing the 40-year-old, the Hughes' and Miss Tadros.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up for Ash, who was engaged and had a son, and has already raised more than $13,000 Australian dollars.

His friend Ritchie Gregg penned an emotional tribute on the page outlining the pilot's rescue work.

He said: "He was not only one of my mates but a partner, father and an integral part of the Gold Coast and northern rivers Community, working to serve and help others, always. This year he poured his heart into the Northern New South Wales flood relief work where he spent countless hours supplying and rescuing those in need that otherwise would have never have received any help.

"He also worked hard throughout the Australian bushfires & conducted numerous animal rescues. He is our hero and has a huge heart."