Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks

A police officer patrols the empty streets near Independence Square just minutes after midnight in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as more Russian missile and drone attacks followed a New Year’s Eve assault which killed civilians across the country, authorities have reported.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight, followed by a barrage of missiles which interrupted the small celebrations residents held at home due to wartime curfews.

Moscow is deliberately targeting civilians along with critical infrastructure to create a climate of fear and destroy morale during the long winter months, Ukrainian officials said.

In a video address on Sunday night, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his citizens’ “sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself”.

Local residents carry their belongings as they leave their home ruined in a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The Russians, he said, “will not take away a single year from Ukraine. They will not take away our independence. We will not give them anything”.

Ukrainian forces in the air and on the ground shot down 45 Iranian-made explosive drones fired by Russia on Saturday night and before dawn on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said.

Another strike at noon on Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one person, according to the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Starukh.

But Kyiv was largely quiet and people there on New Year’s Day savoured the snippets of peace.

“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Evheniya Shulzhenko said while sitting with her husband on a park bench overlooking the city.

But a “really powerful” New Year’s Eve speech by Mr Zelensky lifted her spirits and made her proud to be Ukrainian, Ms Shulzhenko said.

A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year’s Eve in Kyiv (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

She recently moved to Kyiv after living in Bakhmut and Kharkiv, two cities that have experienced some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, wounding dozens.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene of an explosion in Kyiv saw a woman’s body as her husband and son stood nearby.

Ukraine’s largest university, the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv, reported significant damage to its buildings and campus.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged, including a nursery.

The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched on Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities.

Saturday’s unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials.

This morning russia attacked Ukraine with more than 120 cruise missiles. Destroying infrastructure and killing civilians is routine for Putin. It is a crime for the rest of humanity.#Ukraine #StandWithUkraine #FreeUkraine — Klitschko (@Klitschko) December 29, 2022

Russia has carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, increasing the suffering of Ukrainians, while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Nighttime shelling in parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed the city in November after Russia’s forces withdrew across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region.

When shells hit the children’s hospital on Saturday night, surgeons were operating on a 13-year-old boy seriously hurt in a nearby village that evening, Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The boy was transferred in a serious condition to a hospital about 62 miles away in Mykolaiv.

An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman died of wounds from a rocket attack on Saturday in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.

Instead of New Year’s fireworks, Oleksander Dugyn said he and his friends and family in Kyiv watched the sparks caused by Ukrainian air defence forces countering Russian attacks.

“We already know the sound of rockets. We know the moment they fly. We know the sound of drones. The sound is like the roar of a moped,” said Dugin, who was walking with his family in the park.

“We hold on the best we can.”

Grateful to friendly Czechia and Prime Minister @P_Fiala for supporting ?? on the way to EU membership during @EU2022_CZ. We appreciate the preservation of EU unity and unchanging solidarity with ?? in the fight against Russian aggression. Together we will win! #StandWithUkraine — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 1, 2023

While Russia’s bombardments have left many Ukrainians without heating and electricity due to damage or controlled blackouts meant to preserve the remaining power supply, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator said on Sunday there would be no restrictions on electricity use for one day.

“The power industry is doing everything possible to ensure that the New Year’s holiday is with light, without restrictions,” utility company Ukrenergo said.

It said businesses and industry had cut back to allow the additional electricity for households.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address, thanked utility workers for helping to keep the lights on during the latest assault.

“It is very important how all Ukrainians recharged their inner energy this New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Congratulations to @SwedishPM on the start of @Sweden2023EU. I wish successful implementation of the priorities of the Presidency! We’re expecting further practical steps on the path of ??’s integration into the EU. #UnitedWithUkraine — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 1, 2023

In separate tweets on Sunday, the Ukrainian leader also reminded the European Union (EU) of his country’s wish to join the bloc.