Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

Russia Ukraine War

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were facing a Russian missile attack early on Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the continuing missile attack.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Smoke billows from a power station after a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region (Felipe Dana/AP)

The attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Moscow has launched such attacks on a weekly basis since October.