Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

World NewsPublished:

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were facing a Russian missile attack early on Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defence systems have been activated to fend off the continuing missile attack.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed.

Russia Ukraine War Lightless Christmas
Smoke billows from a power station after a Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region (Felipe Dana/AP)

The attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine.

Moscow has launched such attacks on a weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News