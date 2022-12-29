Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims continues

Buffalo weather

Roads reopened on Thursday in the storm-besieged US city of Buffalo, as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week’s blizzard.

The driving ban in New York’s second most populous city was lifted just after midnight on Thursday, mayor Byron Brown announced.

“Significant progress has been made” on snow removal, he said at a news conference late Wednesday.

Suburban roads, major roads and Buffalo Niagara International Airport had already reopened.

A car is buried under snow in Buffalo (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Mr Brown urged people not to drive if they did not have to.

More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York state from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and Saturday.

The National Guard was going door to door to check on people who lost power, and authorities faced the possibility of finding more victims as snow melted amid increasingly mild weather.

Buffalo police and officers from other law enforcement agencies also searched for victims, sometimes using officers’ personal snowmobiles and other equipment.

With the death toll already surpassing that of the area’s notorious blizzard of 1977, officials faced questions about the response to last week’s storm.

They insisted that they prepared but that the weather was extraordinary, even for a region prone to powerful winter storms.

“The city did everything that it could under historic blizzard conditions,” the mayor said on Wednesday.

A snow plough cleans up after the blizzard (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News/AP)

Meanwhile, officials watched a forecast that calls for some rain later in the week as snow melts in temperatures approaching or topping 10C.

The National Weather Service forecast that any flooding would be minor, but state and local officials said they were preparing nonetheless.