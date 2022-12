Kosovon Serb whose arrest sparked crisis is released from jail

Kosovo Serbia Tensions

A former Kosovo Serb policeman whose detention triggered a major crisis between Serbia and Kosovo has been ordered to be released from prison and placed under house arrest, according to his lawyer.

The December 10 arrest of Dejan Pantic led to protests by Kosovo Serbs who erected multiple roadblocks in the north of the country. Pantic was detained for “terrorism” after allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during an earlier protest.

His lawyer, Ljubomir Pantovic, told The Associated Press that a higher Kosovo court replaced his client’s detention with house arrest.

A man passes by a barricade made of trucks loaded with stones on a street in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo (Bojan Slavkovic/AP/PA)

“The (Kosovo) police are obliged to transfer Pantic to the address where he lives” in Serb-populated northern Kosovo, the lawyer said. Mr Pantovic said carrying out the order could prove problematic as Kosovo officers would need to cross the Serb barricades while transporting Pantic.

Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti, criticised the court’s decision to release Pantic to house arrest.

“I’m curious to know who is the prosecutor that makes a request and judge who approves a decision to place someone on house arrest when they have a standing terrorism charge,” Mr Kurti said at a press conference.

“The erection of the barricades in the roads is an unlawful and unacceptable act that will not be tolerated,” Mr Kurti said.

“We have given KFOR the time and space needed to act, but of course, this time is quickly running out,” he warned.

Pantic’s arrest prompted weeks of tense standoffs, punctuated by gunfire and explosions near Nato-led peacekeepers’ patrols and journalists. No one was seriously injured.

Ultimately, Serbia raised combat readiness of its troops on the border with Kosovo, demanding an end to “attacks” against Kosovo Serbs.

It was not immediately clear whether the former policeman’s transfer to his home would defuse the tensions since Kosovo Serbs and Belgrade have issued several other demands, including the release of two other Serbs and a ban on Kosovo police entering the Serb-populated areas of northern Kosovo.

Kosovo has asked Nato-led peacekeepers stationed there to remove the barriers and hinted that Pristina’s forces would do it if the peacekeeping force did not react. About 4,000 Nato-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces.

The United States and the European Union expressed concern at the situation in a joint statement Wednesday.

“We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation,” the statement released by the State Department and the EU said.

It added that both parties were working with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Kurti “to find a political solution … and agree on the way forward.”

The statement welcomed what it said were assurances from Kosovo’s leaders that there exist no lists of Kosovo Serbs to be arrested or prosecuted for peaceful protests or erecting barricades.

“At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it stressed.