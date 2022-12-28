Notification Settings

Appeal made for public’s help to find missing US rapper

Theophilus London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks.

Missing Rapper Theophilus London

The family of rapper Theophilus London have filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police and are asking for the public’s help, saying he has not been seen in months.

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family’s statement released by Secretly, a music label that has worked with London.

London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, the statement said.

Officer Annie Moran, an LAPD spokesperson, confirmed on Wednesday that a report for London had been taken.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father, Lary Moses London, said. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London, 35, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot on Kanye West’s All Day.

