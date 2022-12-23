‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’

Police near the Eiffel Tower

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested, with officials working to confirm their identity.

Two of the four people who were injured are in a critical condition, officials said.

ALERTE – Au moins 1 mort et plusieurs blessés en urgence absolue après des tirs à l’arme en feu en plein cœur de Paris. L’auteur présumé interpelé. pic.twitter.com/G7tVko9gW4 — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 23, 2022

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est railway station, with people warned to stay away.

The shooting happened as Paris bustles with activity before the Christmas weekend.