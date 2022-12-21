Top Gun, Black Panther and Avatar feature on Oscars shortlist

Oscars Shortlist

Blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way Of Water and pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have moved a step closer to getting Oscar nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, make-up and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths was along the 15 films shortlisted in the international film category, one of the most competitive.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is a former Oscar winner (Ian West/PA)

The category also includes already decorated films like Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return To Seoul (Cambodia), Decision To Leav” (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

The inclusion of Joyland marks the first time Pakistan has made the shortlist. Most of the directors are first-timers on the shortlist too, with the exception being Inarritu.

India’s official submission was not SS Rajamouli’s popular action epic RRR, but rather Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show which made the cut, becoming the first film from the country to do so in over 20 years.

RRR could get nominations in other categories, including for the shortlisted original song Naatu Naatu.

Jafar Panahi was also not put forward to represent Iran, whose selection was not among the 15 and Russia did not submit a film this year.

Documentaries advancing to the next stage of voting include Laura Poitras’s Venice-winning All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, about photographer Nan Goldin’s work and activism, Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, Daniel Roher’s Navalny, about the Russian opposition leader, The Janes about pre-Roe v Wade activists, All that Breathes, Descendant, Fire Of Love and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.

It is a rather diverse group of stories and filmmakers. Eight were directed by women and four by people of colour.

Big budget sequels like Avatar, Top Gun and Black Panther were well represented in the effects and sound categories, as well as original song which included Gaga’s Hold My Hand, The Weeknd’s Nothing Is Lost from Avatar, and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther.

Lady Gaga is on the Oscars shortlist (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also on the original song shortlist are Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Drake’s Time from Amsterdam, LCD Soundsystem’s New Body Rhumba from White Noise, Selena Gomez’s My Mind And Me from the documentary of the same name and Rita Wilson’s Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto.

Diane Warren also gets another shot at a competitive Oscar with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Doja Cat’s song from Elvis was not eligible.

For the most part shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch. Some have committees while some have minimum viewing requirements.