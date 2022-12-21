Notification Settings

Spain records hottest year on record

Published:

The four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015.

British people on holiday in Benidorm
Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said.

The country’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15C for the first time since records started in 1961.

The four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015, it said.

A wildfire at El Pont de Vilomara, which burned 1,743 hectares of vegetation in July
A wildfire at El Pont de Vilomara, which burned 1,743 hectares of vegetation in July (Sergi Boixader/Alamy/PA)

The service adds that, even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years.

Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar.

Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year that has favoured explosive wild fires, damaged crop yields and led to water restrictions.

European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.

