Five dead and suspect killed in mass shooting in Toronto suburb

Canada shooting scene

Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit in a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect in a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” Mr MacSween said.

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Mr MacSheen said he did not have details on whether the gunman was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect.