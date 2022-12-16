Burst tank at Sea Life aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation

Germany Aquarium Burst

A huge tank at an aquarium in the centre of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as one million litres of water poured out of the 25m-high aquarium shortly before 6am local time.

Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures contributed to the leak but Mr Stralau said the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

Operators say the aquarium had the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernised in 2020, is a major tourist attraction in Berlin.