US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough

Nuclear fusion

A “major scientific breakthrough” in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars, has been announced by US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the energy department said.

The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defence and the future of clean power, officials said.

BREAKING NEWS: This is an announcement that has been decades in the making. On December 5, 2022 a team from DOE's @Livermore_Lab made history by achieving fusion ignition. This breakthrough will change the future of clean power and America’s national defense forever. pic.twitter.com/hFHWbmCNQJ — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) December 13, 2022

Ms Granholm was appearing alongside Livermore researchers at a news conference in Washington.

“This is a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery,” Ms Granholm said in a statement.