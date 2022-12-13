South Africa’s parliament votes against impeaching Ramaphosa

South Africa President Scandal

South Africa’s parliament voted against starting impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020.

The parliament voted 214 to 148 against the move to impeach Mr Ramaphosa. The ruling African National Congress party, which holds a majority in the parliament, largely stood with Mr Ramaphosa, preventing the motion from getting the two-thirds vote needed to proceed with impeachment.

Four ANC members of parliament, however, showed their opposition to Mr Ramaphosa by voting in favour of impeachment and a few more did not attend the vote.

The crucial vote came after a damning parliamentary report alleged that Mr Ramaphosa illegally hid at least 580,000 dollars (£468,000) in cash in a sofa at his Phala Phala game ranch.

It said he did not report the theft of the money to the police in order to avoid questions over how he got the foreign currency and why he had not declared it to authorities.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves an African National Congress national executive committee meeting in Johannesburg (Jerome Delay/AP/PA)

The report has brought Mr Ramaphosa’s opponents — opposition parties and even rivals within his ANC party — to call for him to step down.

At least four ANC MPs broke ranks with the party line and voted along with the opposition parties in favour of the impeachment process, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, currently a minister in Mr Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and a high-ranking ANC leader.

Ms Dlamini-Zuma lost against Mr Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency at its last national conference in 2017.

Other notable figures who voted in favour of Mr Ramaphosa’s impeachment were Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane, known rivals of Mr Ramaphosa and allies of former president Jacob Zuma, indicating the extent of divisions within the ANC.

During the Tuesday sitting, ANC MPs argued that the panel that drafted the report did not present enough evidence to warrant the impeachment of Mr Ramaphosa. They said that other law enforcement agencies are still probing the matter.

Anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa and expelled African National Congress member Carl Niehaus, centre, protests in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP/PA)

They also cited Mr Ramaphosa’s application for a judicial review of the report, saying parliament should await the outcome of that process before proceeding with any move against the president.

The parliamentary vote comes in a week where Mr Ramaphosa will also be fighting for his political life as he seeks to be re-elected the leader of the ANC at its national conference starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

The conference will also elect members of the party’s National Executive Committee, which is the party’s highest decision-making body.