Elon Musk’s Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council

The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organisations.

The company formed the council in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members.

Elon Musk (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo/AP)

The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation