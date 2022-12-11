Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer

World NewsPublished:

A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party in Maine, raising money for a local charity.

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine

A bunch of Santa lookalikes in the US have taken to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves – all dressed in red – dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine.

A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

A skier dressed as the Grinch wearing a Santa Claus outfit skis for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine
A skier dressed as the Grinch wearing a Santa Claus outfit at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
A skier dressed as a Christmas tree skis for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine
A skier dressed as a Christmas tree (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Some of the 300 skiers registered for the annual charity ski run descend the slopes at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine
Some of the 300 skiers registered for the annual charity ski run (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

It was not exactly a winter wonderland – there was little natural snow.

But the snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition.

A skier dressed as Santa Claus skis for charity at the Sunday River Ski in Newry, Maine
A skier dressed as Santa Claus skis for charity (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine
Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
A skier dressed as Santa Claus skis for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine
A skier dressed as Santa Claus (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising 7,500 dollars (£6,100) this year for a local charity.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News