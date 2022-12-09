Deadly explosion hits Indonesian coal mine

Mining blast rescuer

Ten people have died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, officials said.

Four other miners were rescued after the blast at the privately-owned mine in Sawahlunto district.

Octavianto, a spokesperson for the local search and rescue agency, said: “The last victim was found after a search in a 240-metre (800ft)-long tunnel. Most of the victims suffered burns.

“All of the survivors experienced shortness of breath and were evacuated for further treatment.”

Ten people are said to have died (AP)

The blast was said to have been caused by a build-up of gases including methane.

Rescuers used exhaust fans to remove the gases from the mine to make it safe to enter.

“The team struggled to find victims, considering the location was quite difficult,” Octavianto said.

Videos distributed by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers carrying victims out on stretchers and giving them oxygen from tanks. Others showed yellow body bags being carried from the pit.

Four others were rescued (AP)

Landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses are some of the other hazards miners face.

In April, an overloaded truck carrying 29 people hit a hillside and overturned near an illegal gold mine in West Papua province, killing 18 people and injuring others.

In February 2019, a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in North Sulawesi province collapsed due to shifting soil and the large number of mining pits.