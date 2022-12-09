California girl given licence to own a unicorn – if she finds one

The 'licensed' unicorn

A Los Angeles girl named Madeline has been granted a licence to own a unicorn – if she is able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however: the mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and must have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

The permanent Unicorn Licence (Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control via AP)

Director Marcia Mayeda of the Los Angeles county department of animal care and control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-coloured metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

The department’s response came after the girl wrote to them last month, saying: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

The girl requested permission to have a unicorn in her backyard (Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control via AP)

Ms Mayeda commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance” and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals”.

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the licence, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.