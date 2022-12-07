Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train collision in north-eastern Spain leaves 155 hurt

World NewsPublished:

The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Spain Train Collision
Spain Train Collision

Two trains have collided near Barcelona, leaving 155 people hurt, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services for Catalonia said that although three people were taken to medical centres, none of the passengers were considered to be seriously injured.

No further details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials.

Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Firefighters said that no passengers were trapped.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials are investigating the incident.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News