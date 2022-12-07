Notification Settings

China eases Covid-19 lockdown and testing requirements

World NewsPublished:

The announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings.

A woman opens her mouth for a Covid-testing swab to be place inside
China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its toughest anti-Covid-19 restrictions.

The move includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighbourhoods.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching.

The announcement follows recent street protests in several cities over the strict “zero-Covid” policy – which has been blamed for upending ordinary life, travel and employment while dealing a harsh blow to the national economy – which is now entering its fourth year.

China has sought to maintain the hard-line policy while keeping the world’s second-largest economy humming.

But public frustration with the restrictions appears to have finally swayed the opinion of officials who had championed zero-Covid as superior to the approach of foreign nations that have opened up in hopes of learning to live with the virus.

