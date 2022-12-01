Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game – police

Golf clubs

An argument between two men over a game of golf prompted one to bite the nose off the other in a casino car park, police have said.

Mark Wells, 51, of Biloxi, Mississippi, initially fled the scene in a Tesla before turning himself in, Bay St Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said.

The nose was not found as the victim was taken to hospital, WXXV-TV reported.

Officers responding to a complaint of an assault at the Hollywood Casino on Monday night arrived to find a man with a disfiguring facial injury, the statement said.

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Mr Schwartz said.

Officers were told that Wells and the victim had been arguing throughout the day over a golf game they played at the resort.

Wells was charged with felony mayhem and booked into Hancock County jail, where he paid the required 10% of a 50,000 dollar (£40,000) bond himself and walked out within an hour, WXXV said.