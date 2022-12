Actor in Oscar-winning movie Green Book found dead on New York street

Frank Vallelonga Jr

A man found dead on a New York City pavement this week has been identified as Frank Vallelonga Jr, an actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie Green Book.

Vallelonga, 60, was the son of one-time nightclub bouncer Frank Vallelonga Sr, known as Tony Lip, who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the 2018 film.

Frank Vallelonga Jr played a relative of Mortensen’s character in the movie, which won the Oscar for best picture.

His body was discovered early on Monday morning in the Bronx after a 911 caller reported seeing it near a factory.

Police found no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death has not been determined.

Police identified Vallelonga on Thursday and his manager later confirmed it was the actor.

“It’s completely a tragedy and shocking,” said manager Melissa Prophet.

A 35-year-old man was charged with concealment of a human corpse a day after the body was found. The investigation is continuing.

Vallelonga has more than half a dozen acting credits since 1994, including an appearance on The Sopranos, according to the IMDB website.

Green Book was based on a 1962 tour of the South by black pianist Don Shirley and the elder Vallelonga, who was Shirley’s driver and bodyguard.