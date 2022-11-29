Notification Settings

Stowaways found on ship’s rudder in Canary Islands

World NewsPublished:

The three men appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were taken to hospitals on Gran Canaria for medical attention.

The three men on the rudder of the oil tanker in Gran Canaria

Three stowaways were discovered on a ship’s rudder after the vessel sailed to the Canary Islands from Nigeria, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said.

The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at Gran Canaria’s Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain’s Salvamento Marítimo said.

According to the MarineTraffic website, which tracks ships, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria, on November 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday.

Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found travelling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.

Last year a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spain’s El Pais newspaper after surviving two weeks on a ship’s rudder. He had also departed from Lagos.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

