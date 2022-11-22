Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

Roberto Maroni

Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of Italy’s right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, has died at the age of 67, League leaders said on Tuesday.

State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Mr Maroni died at 4am after a long illness.

Mr Maroni was a longtime associate of Northern League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern secessionist movement into a key ally in successive conservative governments, dating from Mr Berlusconi’s rise in politics in the 1990s.

Roberto Maroni with then premier Silvio Berlusconi in April 2010 (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

The party under current leader Matteo Salvini dropped “Northern” from the name in a bid to expand its geographic appeal and play down a past that many saw as discriminatory against Italy’s poorer south, and is now a coalition partner in Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government.

A lawyer, Mr Maroni served as interior minister in Mr Berlusconi’s 1994-1995 government, labour minister in his second government in 2001, and interior minister again in his third and final government in 2008-2011.

Known for his trademark red-rimmed glasses, he was also an accomplished pianist and played in a band in his hometown, Varese.

Mr Salvini praised Mr Maroni as a “great secretary, super minister, great governor and League member forever”.