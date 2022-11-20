World Cup wall chart to track fixtures throughout the tournament

Express and Star World Cup schedule

We have produced a wall chart for readers to keep track of all the fixtures taking place, and fill out throughout the tournament.

A full list of fixtures for each group is on the chart, with the schedule for the knockout rounds available too.

Readers will be able to work out the potential route for Gareth Southgate's England side to get to the final.

England are in Group B along with Iran, United States and Wales - their first fixture is at 1pm on Monday, November 21, against Iran.

Wales will face off against the United States on Monday evening at 7pm.

England's second match is against the United States on Friday, November 25, at 7pm, before concluding the group stage against Wales on Tuesday, November 29, a 7pm kick off.

Tournament favourites Brazil get their quest for the FIFA World Cup Trophy on Thursday, November 24, kicking off at 7pm against Serbia.

Whilst 2018 World Cup winners France kick off their defence of their crown against Australia on Tuesday, November 22, at 7pm.