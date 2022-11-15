Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Maldives police arrest 14 over suspected bomb plot

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The suspects had been working with extremists and apparently planning an attack, the nation’s counterterrorism head said.

Maldives police arrest 14 over suspected bomb plot

Police in the Maldives have arrested 14 people allegedly working with foreign extremists to carry out a bombing in the tiny archipelago state, police said.

The suspects had been working with the so-called Islamic State group and apparently planning an attack with the intent of killing many people, Uswath Ahmed, the nation’s counterterrorism head, told reporters.

He said the suspects were arrested last Friday in three locations in the country and 13 homes were raided.

The Maldives is known for its pristine beaches and expensive island resorts, but there has been a rise in religious extremism in recent years. The Sunni Muslim nation of 500,000 people had the highest number of people per capita fighting in foreign wars.

The country’s former president and current Parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed was critically injured in a bike bomb attack near his home last year. Mr Nasheed is known to be a liberal, pro-West politician.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News