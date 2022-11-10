Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed British-Egyptian activist admitted to hospital

World NewsPublished:

Alaa Abdel-Fattah has been on hunger and water strike.

COP27-Egypt Activist
COP27-Egypt Activist

A British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist who is on hunger and water strike has been admitted to hospital amid growing concerns about his health, his family said.

Mona Seif, the sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, said that prison officials told her “medical intervention” has been initiated.

Mr Abdel-Fattah, 40, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news, escalated his hunger strike earlier this week. He stopped drinking water on November 6, the day Egypt opened the UN Cop27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He rose to fame during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept through the Middle East, toppling Egypt’s long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

He has spent the majority of the past decade behind bars with his detention becoming a symbol of the North African country’s return to autocratic rule.

World leaders and activists have repeatedly called for Egyptian authorities to release him.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News