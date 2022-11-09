Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

The withdrawal from the city of Kherson is a major setback for Russia.

A destroyed Russian military vehicle seen near the recently recaptured village of Yampil, Ukraine
A destroyed Russian military vehicle seen near the recently recaptured village of Yampil, Ukraine

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September.

The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, reported to defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank.

Mr Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defences on the eastern bank.

A resident pushes his bicycle in the recently recaptured village of Yampil, Ukraine
A resident pushes his bicycle in the recently recaptured village of Yampil, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The withdrawal from the city of Kherson is a major setback for Russia – it is the only regional capital Russian forces had seized during the eight-month war.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News