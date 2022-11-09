Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine

A destroyed Russian military vehicle seen near the recently recaptured village of Yampil, Ukraine

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September.

The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, reported to defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank.

Mr Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defences on the eastern bank.

A resident pushes his bicycle in the recently recaptured village of Yampil, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)