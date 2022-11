President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington

US President Joe Biden has said that “Democrats had a strong night” in the midterm elections.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” he said at the White House in his first public remarks since voting ended.

Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress, and Mr Biden acknowledged that Americans remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction.

“The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated,” he said.