Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan stable after shooting

A woman places a bouquet over the wall of a hospital where former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said.

Mr Khan’s protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon’s attack, raising concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a history of political violence and assassinations.

One of Mr Khan’s supporters was killed and 13 others, including two legislators, were wounded in the attack.

“There is no doubt about it,” said Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Mr Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Police officers stand guard outside a hospital where former prime minister Imran Khan is being treated in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudhry/AP)

“We are convinced that it was a well-planned assassination attempt on Pakistan’s most popular leader Imran Khan, who is now in stable condition at the Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after undergoing surgery there.”

He said the party leadership was meeting in Lahore later on Friday.

“We will announce today exactly when our march will resume from Wazirabad,” Mr Chaudhry told The Associated Press.

He provided no further details, but Mr Khan’s party in a brief statement urged supporters to hold nationwide rallies to condemn the shooting.

Asad Umar, a senior figure from Mr Khan’s party, blamed the shooting on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country’s interior minister, and an army general without offering any evidence.

The government called the allegation baseless, saying it has ordered a high-level probe and that the alleged attacker is being questioned.

Police are still questioning the alleged attacker, who is shown in a video saying he carried out the shooting and acted alone.

The attack took place as the former cricket star-turned-politician was travelling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars towards Islamabad.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, centre, addressing his supporters at a rally in Lahore last month (KM Chaudary/AP)

Video footage shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.

Mr Khan, 70, is likely to be allowed to go home soon, according to Faisal Sultan, who is heading the team of doctors who treated him.

He told reporters on Thursday that Mr Khan’s surgery continued for two hours, and he had a bullet wound in his right leg.

Mr Khan maintains that his April ousting from parliament was unlawful and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a claim denied by both Washington and Mr Sharif.

Mr Khan wants the government to announce snap elections.

He led the protest from Lahore beginning last Friday along with thousands of supporters, saying his protest will continue until his demands are accepted.

Pakistan says elections will take place as scheduled in 2023.