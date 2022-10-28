US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘assaulted during house break-in’

Nancy Pelosi

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been “violently assaulted” during a break-in at their San Francisco home, a US official has said.

Paul Pelosi is in hospital after the incident early on Friday, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Ms Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Ms Pelosi was not in the residence at the time.

Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP)

Mr Hammill said the alleged assailant is in custody and the motive for the attack is under investigation.