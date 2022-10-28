Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover, ousting company’s top three executives

Elon Musk speaks

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the chief executive, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said.

The people who spoke with Associated Press reporters on Thursday night (early Friday morning UK) would not say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at 44 billion dollars (£38 billion), had been signed or if it had been closed.

But they said Mr Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired chief executive Parag Agrawal and the other executives.

The billionaire has yet to clearly outline his plans for the platform (Yui Mok/PA)

Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves.

The departures come just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalise the deal on Friday.