Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting

World NewsPublished:

It follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, and in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dallas police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Centre
Dallas police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Centre

Two employees have been killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police.

The shooting occurred about 11am (7pm UK) inside Methodist Health System, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens.

“A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” Mr Owens said in a statement.

Neither the names of the victims nor their positions at the hospital were immediately released.

Hospital Shooting Dallas
Two hospital employees were fatally shot during the incident in Dallas (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

The hospital system said in a statement that it was mourning the deaths.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” according to the statement attributed to the system’s leadership.

“Our entire organisation is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

The suspect, whose name was also not immediately released, was taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition and under police custody, Mr Owens said.

Dallas police referred questions to hospital police, who did not return phone calls for comment.

The shooting follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor and in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left four dead.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News