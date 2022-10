Italy Politics

Giorgia Meloni has formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far right-led government since the end of the Second World War.

A presidential palace official announced that Premier Meloni, who will be the first woman to hold that office, will be sworn in with her cabinet on Saturday.

Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi looks to Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni (Gregorio Borgia/AP)