Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return

World NewsPublished:

Oleg Artemyev did not see a worker of the Star City cosmonaut training centre who was crossing the road in the dark late on Monday, Roscosmos said.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-21 space capsule south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday September 29 2022
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-21 space capsule south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday September 29 2022

A Russian cosmonaut drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission.

Oleg Artemyev did not see the Star City cosmonaut training centre worker, who was crossing the road in the dark late on Monday, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The 51-year-old immediately gave first aid to the victim, Anatoly Uronov, who was taken to hospital with several broken bones, Roscosmos said in a statement on Tuesday.

Artemyev was sober and promptly called police and an ambulance, it stressed.

He returned from his third mission to the International Space Station on September 29, having spent a total of 561 days in orbit.

