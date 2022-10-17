Two dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes

Flames and smoke engulf a building after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia

At least two people were killed when a Russian warplane crashed in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said.

The Su-34 bomber went down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said both crew members bailed out safely, but fuel exploded on impact, triggering a fireball.

Russia’s Yeysk.A military aircraft just crashed into a huge residential block. pic.twitter.com/s9WXMyFEIv — Illia Ponomarenko ?? (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2022

Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the flames.

The blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 17 apartments were affected, local authorities said.

In addition to the dead, 15 people were hurt, the Emergencies Ministry said. Authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately told about the crash and ordered health and emergencies ministers – along with the local governor – to head to the site, the Kremlin said.

Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons.

Flames and smoke rise from the scene where a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosti/AP)

It has been a key strike component of the Russian air force.

The aircraft has seen wide use during the wars in Syria and Ukraine.