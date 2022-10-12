Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.
The US has previously rejected similar allegations by Mr Putin.