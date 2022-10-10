Notification Settings

Three US-based economists awarded Nobel Prize for work on banks

World News

The trio were given the award ‘for research on banks and financial crises’.

A bust of Alfred Nobel
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former chairman of the US Federal Reserve Ben S Bernanke, and two US-based economists, Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises”.

The prize was announced by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday.

The committee said their work had shown in their research “why avoiding bank collapses is vital”.

Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly £802,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award was not established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labour market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that do not easily fit traditional scientific methods.

