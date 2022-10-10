Notification Settings

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Published:

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district of the Ukrainian capital.

Russia Ukraine War

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight on Saturday from Russian-occupied areas.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

