Putin labels attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Russian media reports

Russian president Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services, according to Russian media.

“There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure,” Mr Putin said in a video of a Sunday meeting with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Mr Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism.

Mr Bastrykin said Ukrainian special services and citizens of Russia and other countries took part in the act.

He said investigations “have already established the route of the truck” that Russian authorities said set off a bomb and explosion on the bridge.