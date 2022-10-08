‘Truck bomb’ hits Russian bridge to Crimea

Russia Ukraine War

A truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia with Crimea, according to Russian authorities.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the bomb set alight seven railway carriages carrying fuel, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge”.

The committee did not immediately apportion blame.

The 12-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is the longest in Europe.

It cost billions of pounds to build and it has provided an essential link to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.