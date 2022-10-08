Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Truck bomb’ hits Russian bridge to Crimea

World NewsPublished:

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the bomb set alight seven railway carriages carrying fuel.

Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

A truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia with Crimea, according to Russian authorities.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the bomb set alight seven railway carriages carrying fuel, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge”.

The committee did not immediately apportion blame.

The 12-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is the longest in Europe.

It cost billions of pounds to build and it has provided an essential link to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News