‘At least 15 killed’ after blaze on migrant ship

A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent has said that at least 15 people have been killed after an apparent fire broke out aboard a migrant ship off Libya’s western coast.

Tawfiek Al Shukri said local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies washing ashore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where their remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.

In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn around it.