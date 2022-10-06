Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

Today the world will find out who this year's literature laureate is.

Who do you think will be awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature?

Stay tuned – we'll be breaking the news soon.

Watch live: https://t.co/zxLxtLfRXt#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2uItNz0JyC

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022