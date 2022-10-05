Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to trio for work on molecule attachment

Barry Sharpless has just become the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes.

He follows in the footsteps of double #NobelPrize laureates John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger.

Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/iQg0FL79zg

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022