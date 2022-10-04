Notification Settings

Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics

World News

Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were given the award for their work on quantum information science.

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

This year’s Nobel Prize for Physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences secretary-general Hans Ellegren announced the winners at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Tuesday.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking the secrets of Neanderthal DNA which provided key insights into the human immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

