A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea has said North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch is the latest weapons test by Pyongyang apparently in response to military drills between South Korea and the United States.