Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023

World NewsPublished:

Workers this week began using 946 litres of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year.

The Hollywood Sign
The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon.

After a pressure-wash and some rust removal, workers this week began using 946 litres of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year.

The entire renovation effort is expected to take up to eight weeks.

100th Anniversary Hollywood Sign Makeover
The sign is getting a makeover in preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2023 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Originally built in 1923, the sign read “Hollywoodland” to promote a property development.

But after decades of neglect, the original sign was replaced in 1978 with a new one that simply reads “Hollywood”.

“It’s now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world,” Jeff Zarrinnam with the Hollywood Sign Trust said on Monday.

The 45-foot-tall sign in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles is repainted every decade.

