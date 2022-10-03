Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his Cinderella to Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and welcoming another.

The musical theatre icon announced on Monday that his retooled version of Cinderella will land in New York at the Imperial Theatre in February with new songs, a new leading lady and a new title.

Bad Cinderella — borrowing the title from a key song in the show rather than using London West End’s name Cinderella — will star Linedy Genao in the title role.

She has had ensemble roles in Dear Evan Hansen and On Your Feet!

Carrie Hope Fletcher played the title character in London.

Lord Lloyd-Webber hopes his fairy tale has a better ending on Broadway than it did in London, where Cinderella closed less than a year after opening and suffered heavy losses, particularly when Covid-19 scrambled its run.

The stage musical features a brand new score from Lord Lloyd-Webber with a book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

Lord Lloyd-Webber is closing his The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway in 2023.