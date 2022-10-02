Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pope appeals to Putin to end ‘spiral of violence’ in Ukraine

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The pontiff made his strongest appeal yet on the seven-month war as he addressed the public in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

The Pope
The Pope

Pope Francis has implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the “absurd” risk of nuclear war.

The pontiff made his strongest appeal yet on the seven-month war as he addressed the public in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

He also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “be open” to serious peace proposals.

And he exhorted the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “huge tragedy” and “horror” of war.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News